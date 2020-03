A man is due before a Cork court later today charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in the city.

It happened in the Mahon area early yesterday morning.

A man broke into a house but was discovered by the homeowner.

He then hit the woman - who is in her 50s - with a metal travel mug, injuring her head, before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

A man in his late 20s was arrested a short time later.

He is due before Cork District Court today, charged in connection with the incident.