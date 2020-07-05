News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man due in court after shots fired at gardaí in Cork

Members of An Garda Siochana's Armed Support Unit. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 08:00 PM

A man is due in court in Cork tomorrow morning charged after shots were fired in Cork.

He was arrested after it happened on Military Road at twenty to 12 on Friday night.

When Gardaí arrived at the scene, a male suspect discharged a number of shots from a suspected gun in the direction of uniformed Gardaí.

The operation ended on the toll plaza on the M8 Northbound shortly after midnight on Saturday.

He then left the scene in a car and a pursuit ensued by members of the Armed Support Unit.

The man in his 20s is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Cork city.

