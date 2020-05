A man is due in court this morning after a gun was seized in Limerick city yesterday.

Gardaí received reports of a man with a firearm in the John Carew Park area of Southill at around 11.30am yesterday morning.

There they found a man in his 20s with what is believed to be an imitation handgun.

It has been sent to the Ballistics Section for analysis.

He was arrested and charged, and is due before Limerick District Court later over the incident.