A man in his fifties is due to appear in Dublin District Court this afternoon charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Clondalkin on Friday.

The man was arrested after the incident in the Greenfort Drive area.

The victim, named locally as Cathy Ward, aged 41, was found at her home at around 12.30am.

The deceased had been fatally stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.

Floral tributes were being left at the home of the woman yesterday.