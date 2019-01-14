Man due in British court charged with firearm offence

A Irish man aged 51 who has been linked to the Kinahan gang will appear in court in Britain later this morning following the arrests of two men as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs and firearms both here and in the UK.

Dubliner Thomas Kavanagh, whose address was given by Britain’s National Crime Agency as Tamworth, had been arrested on his arrival at Birmingham Airport on Saturday.

Two UK arrests in Garda-National Crime Agency operation. Picture: National Crime Agency/Twitter

The NCA said its officers, supported by members of An Garda Síochána and Staffordshire Police, conducted a number of searches, including at a home in the Tamworth area and a business premises in Birmingham.

They recovered a combination torch and stun gun which is illegal to own and possess in Britain.

Mr Kavanagh has now been charged with possession of a Section 5 firearm.

Kavanagh was remanded in custody overnight and will appear at North Staffordshire Magistrates court tomorrow (January 14),” an NCA statement said.

“A 20-year old man arrested alongside Kavanagh at Birmingham Airport has been released under investigation.

“A third man, aged 19, was also arrested and released under investigation.” Mr Kavanagh is a brother-in-law of Kinahan gang ‘lieutenant’ David Byrne, who was shot dead as he attended a professional boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in Dublin. The killing sparked a number of murders. Mr Kavanagh was pictured at Mr Byrne’s funeral.

Following Saturday’s arrest the Garda press office issued a statement in which it quoted Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll (SCO) Special Crime Operations as saying: “For the purpose of tackling organised crime groups An Garda Síochána has commenced the new year in the manner in which it intends to proceed in 2019, by engaging in the most impactful possible cooperation with law enforcement authorities at an international level.

“In this regard the UK National Crime Agency is one of our most important allies, with whom we share a common desire to put organised crime groups who operate within the common travel area out of business.”