Man due in Belfast court on terrorism charges

Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 10:10 AM

A man will appear in court in Belfast on Saturday charged with a number of terrorism offences.

The 52-year-old was arrested on the Stewartstown Road in the west of the city on Thursday.

He has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, collecting and possessing information likely to be of use to terrorists and possession of a firearm and imitation firearm.

- Press Association

