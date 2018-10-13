Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man due in Belfast court in connection with stabbing

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 09:38 AM

A 32-year-old man is due in court in Belfast charged in relation to a stabbing incident in the city.

It happened at the Carrigart Avenue area of West Belfast yesterday morning.

He is due before Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.


court

