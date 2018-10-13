Man due in Belfast court in connection with stabbing

A 32-year-old man is due in court in Belfast charged in relation to a stabbing incident in the city.
It happened at the Carrigart Avenue area of West Belfast yesterday morning.
He is due before Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.
