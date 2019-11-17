Man drowns after car slips off Donegal pier

One man has drowned and another cheated death after a tragedy on Arranmore Island off the coast of Donegal.

The accident happened when a car slipped off the local pier on the island overnight.

Two men in the car became submerged underwater.

Local sources say the men may have been trying to turn the car on the pier when it slipped into the sea.

One managed to get out of the vehicle but one was left trapped inside.

It is understood the man who died was a 26-year-old local man who was the driver of the car.

A full Garda investigation into the cause of the tragedy is underway.