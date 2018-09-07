Man dies, woman injured, in two-car crash in Donegal

A man has died in a two-car road accident in Co. Donegal.

The accident happened at Dooballagh in Letterkenny at around 7.45pm yesterday.

The 55-year-old man driving a Red Toyota Hilux was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital with serious injuries, but he died today.

A 33-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a black Mazda involved in the collision, suffered less serious injuries and is being treated in Letterkenny General Hospital.

The driver of the black Mazda, a 22-year-old man, ran from the scene but was arrested afterwards.

He is being held at Letterkenny Garda Station and is due to appear before Sligo District Court tomorrow afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any motorists who may have witnessed the accident or either of the cars prior to the collision.

They are also appealing for drivers with ‘Dash Cam’ footage who were in the area of Dooballagh, Letterkenny and the surrounding areas between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday evening to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.