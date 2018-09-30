Man dies, three injured, after two separate accidents in Dublin and Mayo

A man has died and three people have been injured after two separate road accidents in Dublin and Mayo overnight.

In Dublin, a man died after a collision with a van.

It happened at around 4.15am this morning when the male pedestrian in his 30s was killed in the collision on the Naas Road inbound at Kingswood, Co. Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene, but the injured man was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

In Co. Mayo, three people were injured in what has been described as a "serious" traffic accident at Breaffy at around 10.50pm last night.

Two pedestrians, a 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were injured following a collision with a car. The woman suffered serious head injuries while the male pedestrian and driver of the car received minor injuries.

All three have been taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Castlebar Garda Station 094-9038200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111or any Garda Station.