Man dies in Wicklow road accident

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 09:00 PM

A man has died in a car crash in Co. Wicklow tonight.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the L2166 near Glenealy Village at around 7.50pm this evening.

Gardaí believe his car collided with a ditch there and the driver, aged in his 40s, died. There was nobody else in the car.

The L2166 at Glenealy is closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the L2166 this evening, to contact Ashford Garda Station on 0404 49220, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

