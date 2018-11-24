Man dies in Wexford road accident

A man has died following a road accident in Co Wexford this afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the two-car collision which occurred at Forthcommons, Wexford at around 1.25pm.

A man, aged in his 80s, was fatally injured when the car he was driving and another car were in collision.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at Wexford General Hospital.

The female driver of the second car in her 20s and front-seat male passenger in his 20s received and minor injuries.

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions were in place, but has since reopened.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053-916 5200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

