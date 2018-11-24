Home»ireland

Man dies in Wexford road accident

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 09:28 PM

A man has died following a road accident in Co Wexford this afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the two-car collision which occurred at Forthcommons, Wexford at around 1.25pm.

A man, aged in his 80s, was fatally injured when the car he was driving and another car were in collision.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at Wexford General Hospital.

The female driver of the second car in her 20s and front-seat male passenger in his 20s received and minor injuries.

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions were in place, but has since reopened.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053-916 5200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS

road deaths

Related Articles

Woman in serious condition after road traffic collision in Sligo

Update: Woman killed in Co Galway car crash

Motorcyclist, aged 23, dies in Wicklow accident

Man dies after road collision in Galway

More in this Section

Harris in pledge on domestic violence

'Rogue' Daniel O'Donnell attempting to scam fans out of cash

€24m funding announced for 18 projects as part of Rural Regeneration scheme

Over 500 motorists caught speeding on M7 since upgrading works began


Lifestyle

7 holiday booking hacks for cheaper, stress-free travel

Album review: The 1975 - A brief inquiry into online relationships

Live music review: Florence and the Machine - 3Arena

Lifting the gloom with these ornamental grasses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »