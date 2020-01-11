News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man dies in Waterford assault; Gardaí make arrest

Man dies in Waterford assault; Gardaí make arrest
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 08:56 AM

A man has died after an assault in Co. Waterford this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the serious assault in the Portlaw area of Waterford in the early hours of this morning.

A man aged in his 40s was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí in Waterford have arrested a man in his 20s after the assault and are investigating all of the circumstances of his death.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tramore Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

assaultWaterford

