Man dies in Louth road accident; two, including 15-yr-old boy, in hospital

By Elaine Keogh
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 06:48 PM

Update: Gardaí have confirmed a man in his 70s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Louth.

A teenage boy, believed to be 15, was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

It is believed they were both passengers in a car which was involved in a serious collision with a van on the R178 Carrickmacross Road.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was taken by air ambulance to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardai in Ardee are investigating and diversions are in place.

Earlier: Injured taken to hospital after collision between car and van

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the N52.

Two vehicles were involved, a car and a van, in the accident which happened between the Louth and Monaghan border near Ardee.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm.

Gardaí from Louth are understood to be at the scene along with the fire service from counties Louth and Monaghan while the ambulance service attended the scene.

The injured have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, and it is believed some of them may have been airlifted to hospital.

