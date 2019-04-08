NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man dies in fatal car collision in Waterford

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 10:41 PM

A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Waterford this evening.

The man, in his 20s, was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall. It is understood that he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford.

The incident occurred near O'Keefe's Cross, Dunhill at approximately 6pm. The road was closed but has since been re-opened.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating after pedestrian struck by car and killed in Co Wicklow

Woman, 30s, dies after road collision in Co Meath

Father of girl killed in crash describes 'sickening' Snapchat videos made beforehand

Father of Cork toddler injured in hit-and-run 'absolutely blown away' by support

More in this Section

Brazilian national appeals sentence for stabbing Waterford man in 'retribution' for racial assault

Howlin: Labour will bounce back from 'dreadful' 2014 election in Cork

Father Gavin to become fourth bishop appointed by the Vatican to join Diocese of Cork and Ross

Court hears businessman faces losing €1m Dublin home over mortgage debts of €131,000 and 10c


Lifestyle

Jeff Kinney holds a mirror up to childhood with Wimpy Kid series

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »