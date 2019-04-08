Man dies in fatal car collision in Waterford

A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Waterford this evening.

The man, in his 20s, was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall. It is understood that he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford.

The incident occurred near O'Keefe's Cross, Dunhill at approximately 6pm. The road was closed but has since been re-opened.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.