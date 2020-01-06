Man dies in crash between van and truck in Co Kerry

Gardaí are at the scene of a fatal crash involving a truck and a van in Co Kerry.

The crash happened at approximately 9.10am today on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Tralee University Hospital.

A post mortem is expected to take place at a later date. He is the third person to die on Irish roads this year.

The driver of the truck, also a man in his 50s, was taken to Tralee University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time, to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.