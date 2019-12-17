News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man dies in Cork car crash

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 08:10 AM

An elderly man has died in a road accident in Co. Cork overnight.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the Kilbonane area of Aherla.

The man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The road has been closed this morning for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area between 9pm on 16/12/19 and 2:30am on 17/12/19 who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Macroom on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

