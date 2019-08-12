News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man dies in collision with truck in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 10:06 AM

A man has died following a crash between a car and truck in Cork.

The incident happened at New Twopothouse outside Mallow on the Cork to Limerick road.

According to RTÉ, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Diversions are in place as the road has been closed for a technical examination.

Meanwhile, a teenager who was involved in a road accident at the weekend in Co. Cork has died in hospital.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the N25..

The man in his late teens was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries where he passed away today.

The coroner will carry out a post-mortem examination on his body.

