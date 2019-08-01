News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man dies in collision between car and truck in Cork

By Olivia Kelleher
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 10:27 AM

A man has died following a crash between a car and a truck in east Cork this morning.

The accident happened on the Midleton to Whitegate road shortly after 7am.

The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem.

Three units of the county fire service were called to the scene along with ambulance crews and gardaí.

Munster Fire Control was alerted to the incident at 7.01am. They were asked to attend at Marsh Road Whitegate between Whitegate and Midleton arising out of a crash between a car and an oil truck.

The R630 Midleton/Whitegate Road remains closed this morning and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Diversions are in place.

