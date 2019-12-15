News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man dies in Belfast car accident

Man dies in Belfast car accident
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 10:16 AM

A 20-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Belfast.

He was hit by a car on the Westlink dual carriageway in the early hours of this morning.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who was driving on the road between 12.30am and 12.50am to contact them.


PSNI

