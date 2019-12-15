Man dies in Belfast car accident

A 20-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Belfast.
He was hit by a car on the Westlink dual carriageway in the early hours of this morning.
The PSNI is appealing for anyone who was driving on the road between 12.30am and 12.50am to contact them.
Due to an incident - we have had to close the Westlink in both directions between Broadway and Divis Street.
We anticipate that the road will remain closed for some hours.
If you were planning to use the Westlink between these junctions, seek an alternative route.— PSNI West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) December 15, 2019