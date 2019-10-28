News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man dies following serious crash in Clare

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 08:35 PM

A man in his early 80s has died after a serious crash in Co Clare.

Two cars collided at Cahercallamore in Ennis this afternoon.

He was brought to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries where he later passed away - he was a rear passenger in one of the cars.

The woman driving the car and front-seat passenger have been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while the man driving the second car and his passenger, a woman were not hurt.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened and gardaí at Ennis are appealing for witnesses.

