Man dies following report of altercation in Armagh

By Press Association
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 11:07 AM

A man who was found lying on the ground by police following a report of an altercation in Armagh has died.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the man on Saturday night.

At around 10.20pm police received a report of some form of altercation in the area of Ballynahone Close.

When police arrived they discovered the man lying on the ground and despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the PSNI said.

A 49-year-old man was arrested as part of the investigation and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Ballynahone Close last night and who witnessed some form of altercation to contact detectives on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

TOPIC: Crime

