Man dies following fall on Carrauntoohil in Kerry

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 03:40 PM

A man in his 50s has died on Carrauntoohil in County Kerry today.

Kerry Mountian Rescue is currently coordinating the recovery of the man's body.

The man appears to have fallen sometime around 12pm today.

The Valentia Coast Guard with Flight 115 was called in, departing from Shannon, but was unable to assist due to the position of the deceased man.

The helicopter helped ferry members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue team prior to returning to base.

Killarney Gardaí have been notified and are investigating.

