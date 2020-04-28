News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man dies following Dublin city crash

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 01:41 PM

Gardaí are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Dublin.

The incident happened at 10.45am today on Lad Lane, Dublin 2.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 016669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

New domestic violence legislation in North will make coercive control a criminal offence


CrashDublin

