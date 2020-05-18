Man dies following collision on N22 in Cork

Update: A man in his early 40s has been pronounced dead after the collision on the N22 Ballincollig bypass near the Ovens Bar in Cork.

The crash occurred at around 11:15 this morning.

A section of the road will be closed for several hours to facilitate a forensic collision investigation.

Traffic diversions are currently in place and road users have been advised to take alternative routes.

Serious accident involving truck and car on N22 near Ovens





Earlier: Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the N22 at Ovens this lunchtime.

They were called to the incident at around 11.15am this morning.

Three units of the fire service were dispatched to the scene- two from Anglesea Street and one from Ballincollig.

Gardai are advising people that the road is currently closed to traffic.

They say that local diversions are in place.