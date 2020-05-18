News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man dies following collision on N22 in Cork

The scene of the crash between a car and truck at Ovens. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
By Mary Corcoran
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 01:52 PM

Update: A man in his early 40s has been pronounced dead after the collision on the N22 Ballincollig bypass near the Ovens Bar in Cork.

The crash occurred at around 11:15 this morning.

A section of the road will be closed for several hours to facilitate a forensic collision investigation.

Traffic diversions are currently in place and road users have been advised to take alternative routes.

Earlier: Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the N22 at Ovens this lunchtime.

They were called to the incident at around 11.15am this morning.

Three units of the fire service were dispatched to the scene- two from Anglesea Street and one from Ballincollig.

Gardai are advising people that the road is currently closed to traffic.

They say that local diversions are in place.

