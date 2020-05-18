Man dies following collision on N22 in Cork

Update: A man in his early 40s has been pronounced dead after the collision on the N22 Ballincollig bypass near the Ovens Bar in Cork.
The crash occurred at around 11:15 this morning.
A section of the road will be closed for several hours to facilitate a forensic collision investigation.
Traffic diversions are currently in place and road users have been advised to take alternative routes.
Earlier: Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the N22 at Ovens this lunchtime.
They were called to the incident at around 11.15am this morning.
Three units of the fire service were dispatched to the scene- two from Anglesea Street and one from Ballincollig.
Gardai are advising people that the road is currently closed to traffic.
They say that local diversions are in place.