Man dies following collision between car and lorry in Kildare

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Kildare.

The collision occurred in the Stephenstown area of Kilcullen, Nass at around 9.50am this morning.

The driver of the car, a man believed to be in his 50s, was was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital for a post mortem.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 50s, was taken to Naas General Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí said a technical examination of the scene is being carried out currently and the road is expected to remain closed until late this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.