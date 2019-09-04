News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man dies following Co Down road crash

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 08:36 PM

A 23-year-old man has died following a road crash in Co Down.

Christopher Casement, who was originally from the Downpatrick area, died following the incident in which just one vehicle was involved, on the Old Ballynahinch Road today.

A PSNI spokesman has made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“At around 12.20 pm it was reported to police that a single vehicle road traffic collision had occurred involving a blue Mazda 3 car,” he said.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police.”

