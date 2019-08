A man has died and two others were injured in a collision near Coleraine.

The crash, involving a white Volkswagen Passat and a grey Volkswagen Polo, occurred on the Quilly Road in Articlave at around 9.45am.

The man who died was in his sixties.

The two other men were taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

