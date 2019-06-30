Man dies and three other men injured in road crash in Tipperary

A man has died and three other men have been injured in a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary, gardai said.

The crash happened on the Portroe to Garykennedy Road outside Nenagh at about 5.30am on Sunday.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

The man who died was in his 20s.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The three other occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20s, and one man in his late teens, were also taken to University Hospital Limerick.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a time while the scene was examined by Garda forensic examiners.

It has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them at Nenagh garda station.

