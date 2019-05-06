Man dies and boy, 5, among two injured in two-car crash in Tipperary

A man has died after what Gardaí have called a "head-on collision" in Co. Tipperary today.

The accident happened at around 12.30pm when the two cars collided head-on on the R661 at Reddan’s Walk near Tipperary Town.

The driver of one of the cars, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. A five-year-old boy travelling in the same car was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The driver of the second car, a 54-year-old man, was also taken by ambulance to UHL. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and traffic diversions are in place. The local Coroner will be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.