Man dies after violent altercation at a house in Clare

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his early 30s has died after a violent altercation which occurred in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis.

It is believed that he suffered stab wounds in an altercation at around 3.30pm at a house in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The scene remains sealed off for a technical examination.

Gardaí have also confirmed while they are following a definite line of inquiry they would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Childers Road and Cloughleigh area of Ennis any time after 1pm today and who saw anything that might help their investigation.

Ennis Gardaí can be contacted on 065 6848100.