News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man dies after violent altercation at a house in Clare

By Patrick Flynn
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 06:30 PM

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his early 30s has died after a violent altercation which occurred in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis.

It is believed that he suffered stab wounds in an altercation at around 3.30pm at a house in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The scene remains sealed off for a technical examination.

Gardaí have also confirmed while they are following a definite line of inquiry they would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Childers Road and Cloughleigh area of Ennis any time after 1pm today and who saw anything that might help their investigation.

Ennis Gardaí can be contacted on 065 6848100.

READ MORE

Covid-19 claims another 41 patients as labs carry out 90,000 tests

More on this topic

Gardaí arrest man on suspicion of drink-driving in Mayo; cocaine found in carGardaí arrest man on suspicion of drink-driving in Mayo; cocaine found in car

Three arrested following public order incidents in CavanThree arrested following public order incidents in Cavan

Man dies following report of altercation in ArmaghMan dies following report of altercation in Armagh

Teen arrested in connection with serious assault in CorkTeen arrested in connection with serious assault in Cork


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Masks to become the ‘norm’ as Covid-19 to 'stalk the human race' for some timeMasks to become the ‘norm’ as Covid-19 to 'stalk the human race' for some time

More couples expected to divorce when crisis endsMore couples expected to divorce when crisis ends

HSE gave nursing homes infection controls advice in FebruaryHSE gave nursing homes infection controls advice in February

Cork balloon artist's bid to inflate happiness levelsCork balloon artist's bid to inflate happiness levels


Lifestyle

Jodie Comer gives Georgia Humphreys the inside story on the new series of Killing Eve, which she stars in alongside Irish actress Fiona ShawJodie Comer talks Killing Eve and working with Cork's Fiona Shaw

Burning Man has been cancelled… sort of.Burning Man 2020: How does the world’s most free-spirited festival move online?

Who needs a passport when you’ve got those old guidebooks?5 ways to get your travel fix during the pandemic

The tools you need for some inner peace may be, quite literally, at your fingertipsUse skincare as a means to relax in times of stress

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »