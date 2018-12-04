Man dies after van collides with vacant house in Donegal

A man has died after the van he was driving hit a vacant house in Co. Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the collision that happened on the N15 at Cashelnavene, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, last night at around 11:15pm.

A man in his late 20s, the only person in the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Letterkenny General Hospital.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

READ MORE: Govt expected to give green light to body to tackle white collar crime

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who was travelling in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on December 3, 2018, to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100.

- Digital Desk