Man dies after Tipperary car accident

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 08:14 AM

A man has died in a road accident in Tipperary.

The accident happened on Gladstone Street in Clonmel at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The car driver, a woman in her early 70s, struck a pole which then hit the man on the street.

The injured man, who was in his early 50s, was taken to the South Tipperary Hospital. He passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist them to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 - 6177640, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

