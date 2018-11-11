Man dies after road collision in Galway

A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in Galway yesterday evening.

The man was walking in Kilclooney, Ballinasloe, when the collision occurred at 7pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The stretch of road, known locally as ‘The Bog Road to Ahascragh’, is currently closed to allow an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk