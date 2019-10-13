Man dies after fire in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork are due to launch a murder probe after a man in his 30s died shortly after being found unconscious next to a tent in the city.

The man, who had visible injuries, was found by the emergency services at Mardyke Walk at around 1am today.

A tent was also on fire. Cork City Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze.

It is believed the tent belonged to the man.

The injured man was removed to Cork University Hospital at around 1am, but he has since passed away.

Gardaí confirmed that a homicide investigation is set to be launched.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

A post mortem on the man's body is due to take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in Mardyke Walk area between midnight and 1am this morning to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They also appealed for any motorists who may have passed through Mardyle Walk around these times and have dashcam footage to contact them also.

- Additional reporting by Olivia Kelleher