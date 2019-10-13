News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man dies after fire at house in Cork city

Man dies after fire at house in Cork city
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 09:16 AM

A man has died after a fire broke out in Cork city this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to a fire and an unconscious man at Mardyke Walk in the early hours of this morning.

The injured man was removed to Cork University Hospital at around 1am, but he has since passed away.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

A post mortem on the man's body is due to take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in Mardyke Walk area between midnight and 1am this morning to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They also appealed for any motorists who may have passed through Mardyle Walk around these times and have dashcam footage to contact them also.

READ MORE

Criminal Assets Bureau reveals location where they have most targets under investigation

More on this topic

Divers to focus on areas of interest in search for missing Kodie HealyDivers to focus on areas of interest in search for missing Kodie Healy

Major search continues for missing Cork fishermanMajor search continues for missing Cork fisherman

'It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was''It made our hearts brighter on hard days knowing how loved our mother was'

Cork's Elysian home to two new high-quality office spacesCork's Elysian home to two new high-quality office spaces


fireCorkgardaiTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

DUP deputy leader warns mooted Brexit compromise ‘cannot work’DUP deputy leader warns mooted Brexit compromise ‘cannot work’

Cyclist, 30s, injured after collision with car in Co Kerry Cyclist, 30s, injured after collision with car in Co Kerry

Celebrating Wicklow GAA champions injured in horror fallCelebrating Wicklow GAA champions injured in horror fall

Don't tell rural Ireland how to live, Healy-Rae tells GreensDon't tell rural Ireland how to live, Healy-Rae tells Greens


Lifestyle

Thomas Niedermayer was an apolitical figure — he employed 1,000 people with workers coming to the Grunding factory from Catholic and Protestant backgrounds.Innocent German caught up in North horror

View of Cork sunset is the main attraction, says Des O’Sullivan.Fascinating lots at Country House Collections

Carraganes House in Monkstown offers an impressive collection of antiques, writes Des O’Sullivan.Fountains and horse-drawn carriage at Cork contents sale

I have dandruff which is embarrassing, especially as I need to wear dark suits to work. I’ve tried dandruff shampoos but the results are limited. What would you recommend?Natural health: 'I have dandruff which is embarrassing'; 'I’m covered in painful mosquito bites'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »