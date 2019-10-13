Man dies after fire at house in Cork city

A man has died after a fire broke out in Cork city this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to a fire and an unconscious man at Mardyke Walk in the early hours of this morning.

The injured man was removed to Cork University Hospital at around 1am, but he has since passed away.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

A post mortem on the man's body is due to take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in Mardyke Walk area between midnight and 1am this morning to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 -4522000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They also appealed for any motorists who may have passed through Mardyle Walk around these times and have dashcam footage to contact them also.