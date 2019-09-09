News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man dies after fall in Comeragh Mountains

Man dies after fall in Comeragh Mountains
By Olivia Kelleher
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 07:53 AM

A man in his forties has died after falling in a popular walking and climbing area in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford.

The man, who is from Co Tipperary, fell and incurred major injuries while walking at Mahon Falls yesterday afternoon. The coast guard helicopter R117 had to airlift the man from the scene after attempts by the emergency services to move him proved too difficult.

The man was taken to University Hospital in Waterford for treatment. However, despite efforts to save him he passed away from his injuries.

A postmortem is expected to take place today.

Mahon Falls Walk is a 2.9 mile lightly trafficked loop trail located near Lemybrien, Investigations are continuing. However, the death is being treated as a tragic accident.

READ MORE

Irish athlete dies in Co Meath road crash

More on this topic

ATN organisers apologise for traffic issues at this year's festivalATN organisers apologise for traffic issues at this year's festival

Rain fails to dampen the spirits at ATNRain fails to dampen the spirits at ATN

Hauliers welcome Waterford to Rotterdam freight servicesHauliers welcome Waterford to Rotterdam freight services

FG members pass motion of no confidence in Waterford TD John DeasyFG members pass motion of no confidence in Waterford TD John Deasy

TOPIC: Waterford

More in this Section

Industrial action to be taken by school secretariesIndustrial action to be taken by school secretaries

Islamic foundation among patrons considered for post-primary school roleIslamic foundation among patrons considered for post-primary school role

The UK headlines as Boris flies to Dublin to meet VaradkarThe UK headlines as Boris flies to Dublin to meet Varadkar

Varadkar plays down hopes of deal with British in ‘high stakes’ talksVaradkar plays down hopes of deal with British in ‘high stakes’ talks


Lifestyle

Trevor Sheehan is guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort in Cork. Castlemartyrresort.ieYou've been served: Trevor Sheehan, guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort

Marjorie Brennan meets Alan Warnock who owns and runs The Last Bookshop in Camden St, Dublin, with his wife Mary.The future of books is bright according to the man behind Dublin's 'The Last Bookshop'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »