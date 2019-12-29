News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man dies after Cork City diving accident

File photo of the Crosshaven lifeboat.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 08:37 PM

A man has passed away following a diving accident in Cork City this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm when the man, who was part of a diving party, got into difficulty while diving in Drake’s Pool, a sheltered section of the Owenabue River, about 1km upstream from Crosshaven.

The river anchorage is a popular mooring point for yachts and small vessels and most diving activity in the area involves work on moorings.

Water depths in the area vary from 6m to 8m.

The casualty was recovered unconscious by a diving colleague and CPR was administered.

Emergency services, including the local coastguard unit, the RNLI, HSE paramedics, two rapid response doctors, gardaí, and the Waterford-based coastguard rescue helicopter were tasked to the Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven in an operation which was co-ordinated by Valentia Marine Rescue Coordination Centre.

As the stricken diver was being raced ashore, the emergency services gathered at the pier where resuscitation efforts continued. A decision was taken to stand-down the helicopter and rush the diver by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. where he later died.

The man, originally from Poland, was in his mid to late 40s and lived in south Co Cork.

TOPIC: Cork

