Man dies after cliff fall in Co Antrim

File photo of Fair Head near Ballycastle, County Antrim, where a man has died after he fell climbing cliffs.
By Press Association
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 09:05 PM

A man has died after he fell while climbing cliffs near Ballycastle, in Co Antrim, today.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Fair Head.

Police said his body was recovered from the cliff and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew were called to the scene at 1.35pm following reports of the man being injured after falling on rocks at Boulder Field.

The RNLI joined the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and Coastguard cliff teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine.

Both lifeboats stood by as the casualty was winched on board the coastguard helicopter before being transferred by air ambulance to hospital.

Red Bay RNLI Coxswain Paddy McLaughlin said: “This is a difficult location to access and both lifeboats stood by on scene to offer any assistance from the water if needed.

“Fair Head is a popular area for walkers and climbers at this time of year and we respond to a number of callouts in this area each year.” 

SDLP councillor for the Glens, Margaret Anne McKillop, expressed her shock and sympathies after the man’s death.

She said: “The local community was deeply shocked and saddened to learn that an elderly man had fallen from a considerable height and tragically lost his life.

“This death is a tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones through this most difficult time.

“I want to commend the emergency services for their efforts.

“I would urge everyone to take extra care and show caution around the coastal areas at all times.”

