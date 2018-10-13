Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man dies after car hits wall in Co. Longford

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 08:43 AM

A man has died in a road accident in the Midlands this morning.

The accident happened on the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Mullingar at around 6am.

The driver of the car, a man in his mid-20s, was killed when his car hit a wall. He was the only person in the car.

His body has been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

Garda forensic collision investigating officers are at the scene and diversions are in place as a section of the road has been closed.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision has been asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 - 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


