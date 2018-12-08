Man dies after car and lorry collide in Waterford

A man has died after the car he was driving collided with a lorry in Co. Waterford this morning.

The collision happened on the N25 at Bawnard, Ardmore, Waterford at around 4.30am.

A man in his 20s, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided with a lorry. His body remains at the scene.

The lorry driver, a man in his late 40s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non-life-threatening injuries.

This stretch of road has been closed for a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses who may have driven on the N25 between the hours of 4am and 5am from Youghal bridge to Dungarvan, and who may have dash cams in their vehicles are asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 - 48600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.