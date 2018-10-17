Man dies after being struck by lorry in Cork

By Olivia Kelleher

A man in his thirties has died after he was struck by an articulated lorry in Blackpool on the northside of Cork city.

The accident occurred on the N20 dual carriageway at Assumption Road at around 9.30am today.

It is understood that the lorry hit the pedestrian at the junction near the Revenue offices.

The man was treated at the scene by local paramedics. However, he died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The area remains closed off to traffic to facilitate an examination of the scene. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes where possible.

Gardaí in Mayfield have appealed to witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact gardaí in Mayfield on (021) 4558510.

