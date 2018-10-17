Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man dies after being struck by lorry in Cork

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 01:47 PM

By Olivia Kelleher

A man in his thirties has died after he was struck by an articulated lorry in Blackpool on the northside of Cork city.

The accident occurred on the N20 dual carriageway at Assumption Road at around 9.30am today.

It is understood that the lorry hit the pedestrian at the junction near the Revenue offices.

The man was treated at the scene by local paramedics. However, he died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The area remains closed off to traffic to facilitate an examination of the scene. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes where possible.

Gardaí in Mayfield have appealed to witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact gardaí in Mayfield on (021) 4558510.

Earlier: Man seriously injured in collision with truck in Cork

A man has been seriously injured following a road traffic accident near Blackpool village in Cork this morning.

The accident took place on the N20 dual carriageway shortly after 9.30am, on a section of road overlooked by the Revenue Commission Offices.

It is understood the man was struck by an articulated truck close to traffic lights.

Gardaí performed CPR until the ambulance arrived and paramedics took over.

The N20 will remain closed between Assumption Road and the turn-off for Blackpool Shopping Centre until further notice.

More to follow.


