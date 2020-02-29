Man dies after being struck by lorry in Co Monaghan

A man in his early 20s has died following a collision in Monaghan.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred on the N54 between Monaghan and Clones in the townland of Bandrum.

An articulated lorry struck a male pedestrian at 11.15am this morning.

The pedestrian was removed to Tallaght University Hospital where he passed away.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any motorists who may have travelled the road between 11am and 11.30am or may have dash cam footage to contact them.

Garadí can be reached at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 - 77240, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station.

They added that diversions are in place from the Monaghan side of the road traffic collision at Threemilehouse Road R189 diverting to Newbliss, Clones and from Clones side at the Rosslea Road R187 to Sweeney's Cross onto Scotstown to Monaghan.

Meanwhile, three people have died and a young man has been seriously injured following an early morning collision in Co Louth.

The scene of the fatal crash in Co Louth. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

They were travelling in two vehicles which were involved in a collision around 2.15am on the N1 at Carrickarnan.

The occupants of one of the cars, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s travelling in the second car was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Another man in his 20s also in this car was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three deceased have since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where post-mortem examinations are expected to take place tomorrow. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.

The local Coroner has been notified and an incident room has been established at Dundalk Garda Station.

The crash site and cars involved were examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and local scenes of crime officers. Traffic diversions have now been lifted and the road has fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information and particularly to road users who may have camera footage to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

It brings to six the number of people killed in the past 12 hours, after two people died in a crash in Co Cavan yesterday evening.

A man and a woman in their 60s died in a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N55 in Ballinagh, Co Cavan, at around 7pm on Friday.