Man dies after being injured by animal on Longford farm

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 24, 2019 - 10:48 AM

A man in his 60s has died after being injured by an animal on a farm in Longford.

It happened at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon at Rathmore, Aughnacliffe.

The Health Safety Authority has been notified and are investigating.

