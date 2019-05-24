Man dies after being injured by animal on Longford farm

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
A man in his 60s has died after being injured by an animal on a farm in Longford.
It happened at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon at Rathmore, Aughnacliffe.
The Health Safety Authority has been notified and are investigating.
More on this topic
Kilkenny unveils new digital innovation hub
Kerry farm with quality grassland to attract plenty of attention
Local interest to test value of 61-acre farm in south Tipperary
Farm on edge of west Cork's Roaringwater Bay for €600,000
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Gardaí arrest man as they investigate 'staged road traffic collisions'
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Co Cork post office robbed
Gardaí trying to establish motive for Dublin murders
Shane Geoghegan's murderer's claim he didn't have fair trial rejected by ECHR
Lifestyle
Weekend Food: Darina Allen introduces you to some of her favourite Sri Lankan dishes
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job