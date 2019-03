A man has died after being hit by a Luas tram in Dublin.

It happened just after midnight near the Belgard stop on the red line.

Trams were suspended between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart following the incident.

File photo.

Services are back up and running this morning.

Gardaí are investigating.

It is the second fatality involving a Luas in the last month.

A woman was killed after being struck by a tram between the Cookstown and Tallaght Hospital stops in February.