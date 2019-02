A man in his 30s has died after being knocked down on the N4 in Co Westmeath.

The crash happened when the man was hit by a car close to Mullingar at around half past 12 this morning.

His body has been removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

The road at the scene remains closed and diversions are in place.