Man dies after assault outside pub in Co. Longford

A man who was assaulted in Co. Longford on Thursday has died.

The man in his 50s suffered serious injuries in the assault outside a pub in Foigha, Co Longford, at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

He was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar with serious injuries and was pronounced dead this afternoon.

Shortly after the incident on Thursday, a man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Longford Garda Station.

He appeared in court in connection with the incident yesterday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out tomorrow, and investigations are continuing.