Man dies after apartment fire in Co Cavan

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 07:24 AM

A 40-year-old man has died following a fire at an apartment in Co Cavan last night.

The alarm was raised shortly before 8pm when smoke was noticed coming from an apartment building off Main Street, Cavan Town.

Emergency services including Cavan and Belturbet Fire Brigades attended the scene along with gardaí.

Four people including two firefighters and a child were taken to Cavan General Hospital. Their injuries are not serious.

The fire was brought under control and the body of the man was discovered in one of the apartments.

His body remains at the scene this morning awaiting identification, which gardaí say may take some time.

Gardaí say they are not treating the fire as suspicious.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

