Man died from multiple gunshot wounds in Coolock

By Louise Roseingrave
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 12:12 PM

A 34-year-old man died due to multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Coolock last May.

Investigations into the death of Mohammad Ali Khorram are ongoing.

No family attended the opening of an inquest into the man’s death at Dublin Coroner’s Court. The family are resident in London, according to Detective Inspector Mick Mulligan.

The victim was shot dead in the driveway of a house on Kilbarron Avenue at around 3.30pm on May 28 2019. He was shot a number of times and died at the scene.

The shooting took place outside the home of Sean Little, a 22-year-old man whose body was discovered beside a burning car at Rowan’s Little, Walshestown a week prior to Mr Ali Khorram’s death.

It was reported after the incident that three men wearing balaclavas were seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a silver Toyota Avensis (04-D-71806).

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis performed an autopsy and gave the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.

“This is an ongoing murder investigation,” Det Insp Mulligan told the inquest. He applied for a six-month adjournment to allow the process to continue.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest until May 7, 2020 for further mention.

