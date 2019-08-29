News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man died due to multi-organ failure after being struck by car, inquest hears

By Louise Roseingrave
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 02:20 PM

A file in relation to the death of a man struck by a car has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Christopher Phillips (78) died due to multi-organ failure following the incident outside a Dublin church.

He was one of seven people injured in the collision at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin on June 25 2018.

Mr Phillips, from Walkinstown, Dublin 12 was rushed to hospital where he survived for 30 days until his death on July 24 2018.

A hearing at Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that the investigation into the man’s death is complete and a file has been submitted to the DPP.

Inspector Ciaran Quigley applied to the Dublin Coroner for a six-month adjournment.

Insp Quigley told the court he was awaiting a decision from the DPP in relation to the case.

Mr Phillips’ family were not present but are aware of the proceedings, the inquest heard.

The investigation was complicated by the number of people injured in the incident and the need for a forensic collision report.

A post-mortem examination conducted by Dr Sean Crowther gave the cause of death as multi-organ failure 30 days after a road traffic collision.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the case for six months until February 6 2020.

